Oil prices continue to steam higher Wednesday, closing at a more-than-eight-month high on continued optimism over progress toward COVID-19 vaccines and a drop in U.S. crude inventories.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Dow dipped and the Nasdaq rose Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday - November 25, 2020
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices snap 2-session skid on Thanksgiving eve, but head for weekly loss - November 25, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil ends at more-than-8-month high - November 25, 2020