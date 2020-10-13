Futures Movers: Oil ends higher after sharp jump in Chinese imports

Oil futures finish higher Tuesday, with U.S. prices reclaiming the $40 mark a day after settling at their lowest in a week, as data showed a jump in Chinese crude imports.
