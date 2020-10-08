Futures Movers: Oil ends higher as hurricane cuts over 90% of Gulf crude output

Oil prices end higher Thursday as Hurricane Delta forced the shut-in of more than 90% of the Gulf of Mexico’s crude output, while the Saudis reportedly consider postponing OPEC plans to raise output, and a strike in Norway threatens production in the North Sea.
