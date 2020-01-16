Futures Movers: Oil ends higher as U.S. trade deals with Mexico, Canada and China boost demand prospects

Oil futures finish higher on Thursday as news of the Senate approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, along with the signing of the China-U.S. trade deal on Wednesday, boosted prospects for energy demand.
