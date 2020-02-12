Futures Movers: Oil ends higher as worries ease over coronavirus hit to crude demand, but U.S. supplies rise a third week

Oil futures finish higher on Wednesday, finding support as a slowdown in the number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in China may translate into a smaller-than-feared hit to crude demand. Prices settle off the day’s highs, however, after U.S. government show a third straight weekly rise in crude inventories.

