Futures Movers: Oil ends higher as worries ease over coronavirus hit to crude demand, but U.S. supplies rise a third week

Oil futures finish higher on Wednesday, finding support as a slowdown in the number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in China may translate into a smaller-than-feared hit to crude demand. Prices settle off the day’s highs, however, after U.S. government show a third straight weekly rise in crude inventories.
