Oil futures end lower Thursday, giving up earlier gains seen after the U.S. benchmark briefly trades above $95 a barrel.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Following uproar, Delta CEO says airline went ‘too far’ with SkyMiles crackdown - September 28, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Amazon’s stock sports ‘compelling’ opportunity after pullback, says analyst - September 28, 2023
- : Veralto stock to join S&P 500, Kohl’s to join S&P SmallCap 600 - September 28, 2023