Futures Movers: Oil ends lower as traders eye Saudi Arabia ahead of this week’s OPEC+ output decision

Oil futures end lower Monday, as traders eye tensions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia ahead of a decision this week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies that’s expected to see a loosening of production curbs.
