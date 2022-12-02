Oil futures end lower on Friday, but up for the week, ahead of Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting and Monday’s launch of a European Union ban on Russian crude imports.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil ends lower for the session, up for the week, ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EU ban on Russian oil - December 2, 2022
- Dow turns higher as stocks fight for gains in final hour of trading session - December 2, 2022
- : Retail and warehousing jobs actually fell in November. It reveals a lot about the typical holiday shopper. - December 2, 2022