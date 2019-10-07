Oil futures give up earlier gains on Monday to finish with a modest losses, pressured by prevailing worries over energy demand, despite a monthly drop in OPEC output.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Here are the U.S. cities with the highest growth in job openings and wages - October 7, 2019
- Futures Movers: Oil erases earlier gains to finish lower as demand worries prevail, even as OPEC output drops - October 7, 2019
- NBCUniversal announces management shakeup, names new head of consolidated TV-production business - October 7, 2019