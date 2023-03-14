Oil futures fell Tuesday, extending the previous session’s decline after the collapse of California’s Silicon Valley Bank on Friday stirred worries of a U.S. regional banking crisis and a potential hit to economic growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Facebook parent Meta to cut 10,000 further jobs and cancel 5,000 job listings - March 14, 2023
- : Equal Pay Day: U.S. gender pay gap barely budged over the past 20 years. Why not? - March 14, 2023
- Crypto: Collapse of Signature, Silvergate may create crypto liquidity issues as banks shy away from purchases - March 14, 2023