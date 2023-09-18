Oil futures mark fresh highs for the year on Monday, finding support on worries over tightening crude supplies.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Realtor.com: Beyond Margaritaville: Dive into Jimmy Buffett’s distinctive real estate portfolio - September 18, 2023
- Economic Report: UAW auto strike looms large for inflation and economy - September 18, 2023
- The Number One: U.S. News adds economics degree programs to its college rankings — and these 7 schools tied for No. 1 - September 18, 2023