Oil futures end lower, erasing gains scored Monday after Saudi Arabia extends voluntary production cut through August and Russia announces export curbs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil fails to hold gains scored after Saudi, Russia announced supply cuts - July 3, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: These fully remote jobs pay over $100,000 a year, but there are a couple of caveats and what NOT to buy on Amazon Prime Day — and why discounts may be even bigger this year - July 3, 2023
- Washington Watch: Yellen’s China trip: 3 key issues to watch - July 3, 2023