Oil futures fall Thursday to post a fifth consecutive session decline and their lowest finish in more than a year, as worries about the rapid spread of the COVID-19 epidemic outside of China continue to drive markets.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus update: 82,550 cases, 2,810 deaths, 1 possible case of spread in the U.S., Trump administration response under scrutiny - February 27, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil finishes at lowest in over 13 months as coronavirus keeps market in ‘stranglehold’ - February 27, 2020
- Coronavirus could make your almond milk cheaper in the U.S. - February 27, 2020