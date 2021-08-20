Futures Movers: Oil futures log a 7th straight drop, with U.S. prices down nearly 9% for the week

Oil futures finished lower for a seventh straight day on Friday as worry about the impact on energy demand from the spread of the coronavirus delta variant took a toll.
