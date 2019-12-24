Futures Movers: Oil futures log back-to-back gains on eve of Christmas; Brent ends at 3-month high

Oil futures on Tuesday settle sharply higher as worries about the global economy receded momentarily on the eve of Christmas. However, trading volumes were light due to the holiday.
