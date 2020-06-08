Futures Movers: Oil futures point higher Sunday night after OPEC+ extends output cuts to July

Crude-oil futures were volatile in electronic trade Sunday night after OPEC and allied nations agreed Saturday to extend a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July.
