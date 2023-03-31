Oil futures climb on Friday, with prices holding ground at their highest levels since mid-March, but on track to notch losses for the month and quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Trump set to surrender Tuesday — here’s what’s next after his indictment - March 31, 2023
- : Virgin Galactic stock gains, even as Virgin Orbit shares plunge after cutting most of its staff - March 31, 2023
- : East Palestine derailment: Norfolk Southern sued by Justice Department and EPA - March 31, 2023