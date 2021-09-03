U.S. crude-oil futures on Friday morning were rising, adding to their highest prices in a month, with investors watching for a report on U.S. nonfarm payrolls for August as a possible gauge of demand.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil futures see modest rise as investors watch for U.S. jobs report - September 3, 2021
- London Markets: About 10% of ‘buy now, pay later’ shoppers pursued by debt collectors, U.K. study finds - September 3, 2021
- Europe Markets: European stocks struggle near record levels, as ECB meeting looms for next week - September 3, 2021