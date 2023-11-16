Oil futures declined Thursday, with worries about energy demand and a sharp rise in U.S. crude inventories over the past two weeks leading prices to their lowest settlement in more than four months.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil futures settle at lowest since early July, pressured by demand worries and a rise in U.S. supplies - November 16, 2023
- : Dow down 120 points in final hour of trade as November rally pauses - November 16, 2023
- : A hybrid just won ‘vehicle of the year.’ Here’s why the EV case has been hard to crack. - November 16, 2023