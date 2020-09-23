Futures Movers: Oil futures settle higher, but U.S. prices fall short of reclaiming $40 mark

Oil futures gain on Wednesday, but U.S. benchmark prices came up short on reclaiming the $40 mark, as domestic crude supplies declined for a second week in a row, but coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe fed expectations for weaker energy demand.
