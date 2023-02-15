Oil futures settle lower on Wednesday after official U.S. data reveal a more than 16 million-barrel weekly climb in crude inventories.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Credo stock plunges toward record loss after largest customer cuts purchases - February 15, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil futures settle lower as U.S. crude supplies post a weekly climb of more than 16 million barrels - February 15, 2023
- : When is the NBA All-Star Game? How to watch it, who is in the slam dunk contest, and more - February 15, 2023