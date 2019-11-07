Futures Movers: Oil gains as U.S. and China agree to phase out some tariffs if a deal is reached

Oil futures climb on Thursday after China and the U.S. agreed to lift existing tariffs if a partial trade deal is struck soon, signaling that trade talks are progressing and providing an upbeat backdrop for crude demand.
