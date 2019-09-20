The global crude benchmark is on track for its biggest weekly gain since April 2018 after attacks on Saudi Arabian production facilities last weekend raised concerns over the amount of spare capacity in the oil market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil higher, on track for strong weekly gains after attacks on Saudi facilities - September 20, 2019
- Market Snapshot: Dow and S&P 500 near record highs with U.S. – China trade talks underway against backdrop of Fed rate cut - September 20, 2019
- Tim Mullaney: GM can’t afford to give those striking workers what they want - September 20, 2019