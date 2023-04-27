Oil futures tick up slightly Thursday, a day after erasing the rally scored earlier this month after OPEC+ announced an unexpected round of production cuts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow industrials up 300 points — and the Nasdaq Composite, 200 — at midday - April 27, 2023
- Cannabis stocks rallying after reintroduction of banking bill in Congress - April 27, 2023
- Washington Watch: Debt-ceiling standoff: Here’s what’s next, as House Republicans seek talks with Biden after passing their bill - April 27, 2023