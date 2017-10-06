Futures Movers: Oil logs first weekly decline in over a month

Oil drops Friday, contributing to a weekly decline of more than 4% for U.S. prices, as traders track Tropical Storm Nate’s path into the Gulf of Mexico and its potential impact on the region’s energy infrastructure.
