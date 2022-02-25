Futures Movers: Oil pares weekly gain as traders weigh market risks tied to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Oil futures settled lower on Friday, paring a gain for the week, as investors continue to monitor Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a day after crude briefly topped the $100-a-barrel threshold for the first time in seven years.
