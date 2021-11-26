Futures Movers: Oil plunges 11% as new COVID variant sparks shutdown fears

Investors pushed the sell button on crude Friday, on concerns a new, potentially highly contagious strain of COVID will cut into demand for the commodity.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: The best way to deal with Thanksgiving leftovers? Turn them into pizza toppings - November 26, 2021
- The Big Move: My Realtor is isolating after being exposed to COVID-19, but I need to find a new home ASAP. Do I break our business arrangement? - November 26, 2021
- Coronavirus Update: WHO warns leaders against knee-jerk reactions to variant - November 26, 2021