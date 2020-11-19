Oil futures edge lower Thursday, with a continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and around the world highlighting worries about crude demand and overshadowing positive news on the vaccine front.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Motorola Solutions to raise dividend by 11%, to lift the dividend yield above the S&P 500 - November 19, 2020
- : Tesla slides to bottom of Consumer Reports’ reliability survey - November 19, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil posts a loss as rising COVID cases feed prospects for lower demand - November 19, 2020