Futures Movers: Oil price rally takes a breather after Monday’s big gains

Oil futures retreat on Tuesday, with crude prices pausing after a sharp run-up in the previous session that had been partly fueled by reports that Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a drone attack over the weekend on one of Saudi Arabia’s largest oil fields.
