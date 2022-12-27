Oil futures rise Tuesday, lifted by optimism over Chinese demand and as cold weather forced the shutdown of several Texas refineries.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices boosted by China optimism, U.S. winter storm - December 27, 2022
- Southwest flight cancellations to be probed by Transportation Department - December 27, 2022
- Market Snapshot: How a Santa Claus rally, or lack thereof, sets the stage for the stock market in first quarter - December 27, 2022