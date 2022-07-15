Futures Movers: Oil prices bounce as expectations fade for Saudi output rise after Biden visit

Oil futures bounce Friday after a news report says the U.S. doesn’t expect Saudi Arabia to immediately boost production after President Joe Biden visits the kingdom.
