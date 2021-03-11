Futures Movers: Oil prices buoyed by falling fuel inventories

Oil futures trade higher Thursday, with support tied in part to follow through on the previous session’s gains that saw a sharp rise in crude inventories offset by a further draw in gasoline supplies as a result of last month’s Texas freeze.
