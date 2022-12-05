Oil futures trade higher on Monday, adding to last week’s gain, after a European Union ban on importing Russian seaborne crude and a price cap of $60 a barrel took effect Monday, while OPEC kept its production quotas unchanged at a Sunday meeting.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices climb as E.U. price cap, OPEC decision, and easing of China’s Covid restrictions provide support - December 5, 2022
- Spac deal for stablecoin issuer Circle collapses - December 5, 2022
- VF Corp. stock falls on reduced profit outlook, CEO transition - December 5, 2022