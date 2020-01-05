Futures Movers: Oil prices continue to rise, U.S. stock futures retreat as Mideast tensions remain high

Oil prices rose more than 1% in late Sunday trading, continuing their surge in the wake of last week’s killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike, which ratcheted up Middle East tensions.
