Oil futures declined Monday as worries over the potential collapse of China property giant Evergrande send ripples through global financial markets, fueling risk-off sentiment and strength in the U.S. dollar.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Evergrande’s potential debt blowup is ‘not a contagion’ event for the stock market, says the man who said the firm was insolvent 10 years ago - September 20, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices decline as worries over China’s Evergrande sink the stock market and lift the U.S. dollar - September 20, 2021
- : The U.S. is welcoming back international tourists — and it could complicate your holiday travel plans - September 20, 2021