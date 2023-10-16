Oil futures end lower Monday after a jump at the end of last week, pressured by a report that the U.S. may have reached a deal with Venezuela to ease oil sanctions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘Tired of feeling like I am in hell’: My boss tears into me almost daily. He says I’m worthless. What can I do? - October 16, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices decline on report U.S. may ease sanctions on Venezuela - October 16, 2023
- Commodities Corner: Venezuela is set for a ‘long journey’ to boost oil output if U.S. eases sanctions - October 16, 2023