Futures Movers: Oil prices drop on growing expectations that OPEC will curb output cuts

Oil futures drop Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling at a roughly two-month low, pressured by growing expectations that OPEC will decide to curb crude production cuts when it meets later this month.
