Oil futures lost ground early Wednesday on continued worries over the demand outlook as traders awaited official U.S. supply data.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Home buyers flee the housing market as mortgage rates surge to the highest level since 2000 - August 23, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices edge lower on continued China demand worries - August 23, 2023
- Need to Know: If markets sell off again, get ready to buy U.S. stocks, says HSBC - August 23, 2023