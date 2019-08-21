Futures Movers: Oil prices edge up as U.S. crude supplies mark first weekly decline in 3 weeks

Oil futures trade modestly higher Wednesday after the U.S. government reported a weekly decrease in domestic crude supplies, the first in three weeks, but the decline was smaller than the market expected.
