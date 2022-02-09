Futures Movers: Oil prices end higher as EIA reports declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

Oil futures end higher on Wednesday, but with U.S. benchmark prices holding ground below $90 a barrel, after U.S. government data reveal weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies.
