Oil futures finish higher on Thursday, but below the session’s best levels as the European Union continues to mull the prospect of banning imports of Russian crude.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices end higher as traders weigh potential EU ban on Russian oil - April 21, 2022
- Market Extra: How to invest as inflation, higher interest rates and war roil markets - April 21, 2022
- The Ratings Game: United, American Airlines get quarterly boost from ‘revenge travel’ - April 21, 2022