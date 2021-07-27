Oil futures settle lower Tuesday as traders weigh worries over the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and its impact on the economy, and energy demand.
- The Ratings Game: Intel changed the name of its chips, but analysts say the story hasn’t changed - July 27, 2021
- : CDC tells vaccinated Americans to start wearing masks again in public indoor spaces - July 27, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices end lower on demand risks tied to spread of coronavirus delta variant - July 27, 2021