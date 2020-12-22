Oil futures settle sharply lower Tuesday for the second straight day on worries about energy demand following new travel bans and lockdowns in Europe and the U.S. to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, even though a vaccine rollout has begun.
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks struggle for direction amid vaccine rollout and new variant of coronavirus - December 22, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil prices end sharply lower, threatening to snap 7-week streak of gains - December 22, 2020
- What you need to know about stimulus checks and what’s in the COVID-19 aid bill - December 22, 2020