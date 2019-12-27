Futures Movers: Oil prices ends day and week higher as EIA report shows bigger-than-expected crude drop

Crude-oil prices edges higher Friday and finish a holiday-shortened week near a three-month peak, after a report shows a bigger-than-expected decline in weekly U.S. stores of crude and its byproducts.
