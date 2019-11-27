Oil prices edged higher Wednesday, on a path for a fifth gain out of six sessions, as muted optimism for a trade pact between the U.S. and China has propped up commodities prices and sent stock markets to records.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices extend rally as cautious trade-pact optimism provides a floor - November 27, 2019
- Cannabis compliance software company Akerna names Ashesh Shah chief technology officer - November 27, 2019
- Metals Stocks: Gold edges lower as stock-market rally takes shine off haven assets - November 27, 2019