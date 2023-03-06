Oil futures fall Monday, with analysts tying the softer tone to disappointment in the growth target set by China’s National People’s Congress.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices fall after China’s 5% growth target underwhelms traders - March 6, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: China stocks slip after growth target released, as Ciena shares pop on earnings beat - March 6, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate - March 6, 2023