Futures Movers: Oil prices fall as coronavirus worries wipe out early pop from a smaller-than-expected crude supply climb

Oil futures head lower on Wednesday, pushing U.S. prices back below $50 a barrel as worries about the spread of COVID-19 outside China, and its impact on demand for crude, extinguished earlier support from a smaller-than-expected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories.
