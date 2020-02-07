Futures Movers: Oil prices fall for the week on coronavirus-led concerns over the global economy

Oil futures finish lower Friday to suffer a fifth weekly loss in a row, as strong growth in U.S. employment failed to offset concerns over the global economy fed by the spread of the coronavirus.
