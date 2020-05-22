Futures Movers: Oil prices fall on fears about China turbulence, but stay on track for a weekly gain

Oil futures fall Friday, with U.S prices set to break the longest winning streak since February 2019 on worries over fresh tensions between the U.S. and China.
