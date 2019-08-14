Futures Movers: Oil prices fall with U.S. supplies up a second week and recession risks feeding worries about demand

Oil futures trade lower after a U.S. government report revealed that domestic crude inventories rose for a second week in row, and as the risks of an economic recession fed worries about energy demand.
